U.S. regulator inspects Indian pharma firms

December 05, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

Reuters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is inspecting Dr. Reddy's research and development centre in Hyderabad, the pharma company said on Tuesday.

"We confirm the commencement of a USFDA inspection at our R&D centre," a Reddy's spokesperson said.

A unit of Laurus Labs' subsidiary Laurus Synthesis in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh is also being inspected by the U.S. drug regulator, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Rivals Sun Pharma's Dadra facility and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s oncology unit are also undergoing FDA inspections, according to media reports.

Sun Pharma, Laurus and Torrent did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests seeking comment.

