Toyota announces Hilux, its maiden ‘Lifestyle Utility Vehicle’ in India

‘Prices will be revealed in March; deliveries from April onwards’

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has officially announced its maiden Lifestyle Utility Vehicle (LUV), Hilux, for the Indian markets on Thursday.The auto major said bookings for Toyota Hilux were open, however, ex-showroom prices would be announced only in March 2022 while deliveries would commence from April onwards.Hilux was a name derived from ‘high’ and ‘luxury’ known for extreme ‘toughness’ and ‘ruggedness’ across terrains of the world for decades, said TKM.

Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, TKM, said, the launch of Hilux was part of Toyota’s`customer first’ philosophy and the company’s response to the ever-evolving expectations of various customer demographics. “Today, as India continues to make larger economic strides, many customers are seeking a sophisticated lifestyle vehicle that delivers exceptional on & off-road prowess and fulfills their daily urban mobility needs be it work or pleasure,” Mr. Yoshimura added.

Hilux is known for its powerful performance courtesy of its rigid Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform and a strong powertrain system. It is the same platform (body-on-frame chassis construction) that underpins the Innova Crysta and Fortuner, as per TKM officials.According to TKM, the vehicle comes with a heavy-duty turbo engine and diamond-like carbon coating on the piston rings for maximized frictional efficiency, and that contributes to a500Nm of Torque, which claims to be the best in the segment.On the safety front, the company said the Toyota Hilux would offer the most advanced safety features including the ABS, EBD, Brake Assist System and Hill-Start Assist Control, across variants.

The LUV, powered by a 2.8 L Four Cylinder Turbo-Diesel Engine available in 6-Speed Automatic or 6-Speed Manual Transmission options, also comes with a water wading capacity of 700 mm, meant to maneuver through Indian trails.Globally, Toyota sold over 20 million units of Hilux in 180 countries over 5 decades and through 8 generations.