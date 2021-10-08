Industry

States suffer power cuts as coal stocks shrink

North Indian states have suffered electricity cuts and face further outages because of a lack of coal, an analysis of government data and interviews with residents found, contradicting government assurances there is enough power.

The shortages in India — the world’s largest coal consumer after China — follow widespread outages in China,which has shut factories and schools to manage the crisis.

Over half of India’s 135 coal-fired power plants, which in total supply about 70% of India’s electricity, have fuel stocks of less than three days, data from the federal grid operator showed. The Power Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday, a section of the media quoted Power Minister R. K. Singh as saying, “There is nowhere that we have not been able to supply the quantity of power demanded.”


