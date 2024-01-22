GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sony calls off merger with Zee, sends termination letter

Sony cited unmet conditions of the merger agreement as the reason for the termination in a letter sent to Zee

January 22, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The merger, announced more than two years ago, hit a stalemate over who will lead the combined company. File.

The merger, announced more than two years ago, hit a stalemate over who will lead the combined company. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sony Pictures Entertainment has called off the $10 billion merger deal with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

In a notice to ZEEL the company said, “Enter“ Culver Max Entertainment (CME) today issued notice to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) terminating the agreement dated December 22, 2021, to merge ZEEL and CME.”

“Although we engaged in good faith discussions to extend the end date under the merger cooperation agreement, we were unable to agree upon an extension by the January 21 deadline. After more than two years of negotiations, we are extremely disappointed that closing conditions to the merger were not satisfied by the end dates the company said in a statement. 

 “We remain committed to growing our presence in this vibrant and fast-growing market and delivering world-class entertainment to Indian audiences,” the company added.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.