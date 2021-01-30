Shree Cements Q3 profit jumps over two folds to ₹632 crore

Shree Cements on Saturday posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹ 631.58 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.
It had reported a net profit of ₹ 311.83 crore in October- December period a year ago, Shree Cements said in a filing to BSE.
Revenue from operations was up 12.57 % to ₹ 3,541.38 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹ 3,146.01 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were at ₹ 2,797.24 crore as against ₹ 2,801.89 crore.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Shree Cements said its board has reappointed Hari Mohan Bangur as Managing Director of the company for a further period of five years.
His reappointment comes into effect from April 1, 2021 and would be subject to the approval of the shareholders. The company operates in the market with brands Bangur Cement, Shree Cement, Shree Jung Rodhak and Rockstrong.
It also operates in the power sector and produces Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks. PTI KRH ANU ANU
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath