Shein to re-enter India in partnership with Reliance Retail

Shein was banned along with 59 apps by the government, which had said at the time that these platforms posed a "threat to sovereignty and integrity"

May 20, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - Delhi

PTI
Now Shein has partnered with Reliance Retail and will operate through the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries to tap one of the fastest growing fash fashion markets globally.

Almost three years after getting banned in India, Chinese online fast fashion brand Shein is re-entering India in partnership with the country's leading retailer Reliance Retail, said industry sources.

Shein was one of the apps, which was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in June 2020 after tension with China escalated on the Himalayan borders.

An e-mail sent to Reliance Retail over the development remained unanswered by the time of filing of the story.

Shein, which is facing scrutiny in some markets as U.S. over-sourcing would utilise the opportunities available here. It will be sourcing for Shein's global operation for the middle east and other markets, the source added.

Reliance Retail, which has a vast portfolio of fashion brands in its kitty, would also get benefitted.

As part of the agreement, Shein could use Reliance Retail's sourcing capabilities, warehousing and logistics infrastructure along with the retailer's huge portfolio of online and offline stores.

Established in 2008, Shein is known for its affordable pricing and is popular among millennials for its trendy women's wear and other apparel.

However, Shein products were available in the online market through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. The issues were also taken before the Delhi High Court.

