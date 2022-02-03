Industry

SF Holdings Q3 net rises 22% to ₹34 cr.

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd, (SF Holdings) has posted a 22% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹33.63 crore for the third quarter ended December.

Total revenue rose 21% to Rs.17.21 crore. Dividend received from portfolio companies more than doubled to ₹29.38 crore, it said in a statement

SF Holdings primarily operates as a holding company owning a portfolio of automotive businesses. As a result, dividend from portfolio companies forms a substantial part of the financial results.

During the quarter, SF Holdings sold a 1.50% stake in Sundaram Clayton Ltd. for a total gain of ₹24.66 crore, bringing its stake down to 9.74%. Using the proceeds of the divestments, the board declared a special dividend of ₹1.

SF Holdings made follow-on investments of €2 million in Mind S.r.I, Italy, taking its total stake to 48.86%.

Further, it has promoted a greenfield unit (Sundaram Composite Structures Pvt. Ltd.) to manufacture carbon fibre components in Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu with an initial investment of ₹19.50 crore. It had acquired a 60% stake in it.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2022 12:54:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sf-holdings-q3-net-rises-22-to-34-cr/article38372408.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY