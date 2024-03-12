GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Several commercial team members resigned as part of strategic restructuring: SpiceJet

With the recent fundraise, Spicejet spokesperson said it is speeding up the process of resolution of all past disputes, and continues to see significant growth in revenue and load factor

March 12, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
As part of SpiceJet’s strategic restructuring, several members of the commercial team have left the company, says airline spokesperson.

As part of SpiceJet’s strategic restructuring, several members of the commercial team have left the company, says airline spokesperson. | Photo Credit: Reuters

SpiceJet on March 12 said several members of its commercial team have resigned with immediate effect, as part of a strategic restructuring at the airline.

On March 11, sources said the airline’s Chief Operating Officer Arun Kashyap and Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia have put in their papers.

“As part of SpiceJet’s strategic restructuring, several members of the commercial team including the Chief Commercial Officer have left the company with immediate effect,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement on March 12.

With the recent fundraise, the spokesperson said it is speeding up the process of resolution of all past disputes, and continues to see significant growth in revenue and load factor.

Related Topics

air transport / company information

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.