Reliance to launch fixed line broadband service from August 15

Reliance will launch a fixed line broadband service for home by August 15, announced RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on Thursday.

“We have 25 million Jio phone customers in India. Jio is determined to move India to be the leader in fixed line broadband in the country. We will extend fibre connectivity across 1,100 cities,” he said, speaking at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Mr. Ambani’s son and daughter, Akash and Isha Ambani, then demonstrated the new fixed line broadband service, to be named Jio Giga Fibre.

Present Jio phone users will get free voice calls and WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube would now be available on Jio phones, the chairman said.

“Reliance has reached an inflection point. Consumer business will now contribute as much as energy, petrochemicals. Reliance Jio customer’s base doubled to 215 million in one year. Jio phone 2 will be available at ₹2,999 from August 15. The goal is to have 100 million Jio phone users in shortest possible time,” said Mr. Ambani.

(With inputs from PTI)