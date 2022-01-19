Industry

Reliance Retail buys 54% in Addverb Tech

Reliance Retail has acquired a 54% stake in domestic robotics company Addverb for $132 million (about ₹983 crore), a senior official of the robotic firm said Tuesday.

Addverb Technologies co-founder and CEO Sangeet Kumar said that the company would continue to operate independently and use the funds received from Reliance to expand business overseas as well as set up one of the biggest robotic manufacturing facilities in Noida. “The strapartnership will help us leverage 5G and battery technology via new energy initiatives,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 3:40:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/reliance-retail-buys-54-in-addverb-tech/article38289103.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY