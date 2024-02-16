GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RBI gives 15 more days till March 15 to Paytm Payments Bank to stop transactions

The RBI said this is being done keeping in view the interest of customers (including merchants) of PPBL who may require a little more time to make alternative arrangements

February 16, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The interface of Indian payments app Paytm.

The interface of Indian payments app Paytm. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The RBI on February 16 gave 15 days more till March 15, 2024 to Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to stop deposits, credit transactions or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, and FASTags, keeping in view the interest of customers, including merchants.

As per a January 31 order of the central bank, PPBL was asked to stop further deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, and National Common Mobility Cards, after February 29.

The RBI said this is being done keeping in view the interest of customers (including merchants) of PPBL who may require a little more time to make alternative arrangements and the larger public interest.

"Further, it is directed that the bank shall facilitate a seamless withdrawal of customer deposits that are parked with partner banks under the automatic ‘sweep-in sweep-out’ facility without causing any inconvenience to such customers," the Reserve Bank of India said.

The central bank has taken action against PPBL for persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action.

On February 16, the RBI also released a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), for the convenience of customers of PPBL, and the general public at large.

