HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramco Cements Q2 net rises nine fold to ₹101 crore

Revenue from operations rose to ₹2,329 crore from ₹1,784 crore. Raw materials cost increased 7% YoY to ₹897 per tonne due to inflationary impact on procurement cost.

November 09, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Ramco Cements Limited (RCL) standalone net profit for the September quarter grew almost nine-fold, over the period from last year, to ₹101 crore on strong sales volume.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹2,329 crore from ₹1,784 crore. Raw materials cost increased 7% YoY to ₹897 per tonne due to inflationary impact on procurement cost.

Sales volume grew 38% to 4.61 million tonnes, while the capacity utilisation stood at 82%, the leading cement manufacturer said in a statement.

RCL continues to focus on the strategy of right products for right applications to make its brands stronger. The cement prices are under pressure during the current period under review. The reduction in lead distance has resulted in marginal reduction of logistics cost.

The overall green power usage improved to 38% from 22% due to change in utility of wind power to captive purposes. The green power share is likely to reach 40% and 45% by FY24 and FY25 respectively.

Regarding the ongoing projects, RCL said the 18 MW Thermal Power Plant in Kolimigundla will be commissioned by December and railway siding by June 24.

“Expansion of dry mortar plants in Andhra Pradesh & Odisha will be commissioned by December and the expansion of grinding plant from 0.9 MTPA to 1.8 MTPA in Odisha by January 24,” the company said.

RCL acquired limestone-bearing lands in Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka for augmenting its limestone reserves. It incurred a capex of ₹941 crore including the above land purchase. The net debt stood at ₹4,966 crore including working capital borrowings.

“Cement price improvement from October 2023 coupled with current level of fuel price are expected to have positive impact on the operating margins in the upcoming quarters,” the company said.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / process industry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.