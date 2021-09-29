Industry

Piyush Goyal urges U.S. firms to push for trade agreement

Union ministers Piyush Goyal was speaking at the U.S. India Strategic Partnership Forum.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday exhorted U.S. businesses to convince the administration of the need for a trade agreement that would enhance the bilateral flow of goods and services.

“We already have an FTA with Japan; we are working on an early harvest FTA with Australia,” Mr. Goyal said at the U.S. India Strategic Partnership Forum. “So now its up to the U.S. and India to engage in a much bigger way and I would urge you to take it up with your administration as well. While our trade in goods and services has grown significantly, but I think the potential hasn’t been tapped fully yet. We can look at a trillion dollar trade target over the next 10 years and am happy to engage for that,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2021 10:45:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/piyush-goyal-urges-us-firms-to-push-for-trade-agreement/article36743266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY