Piyush Goyal urges U.S. firms to push for trade agreement

India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday exhorted U.S. businesses to convince the administration of the need for a trade agreement that would enhance the bilateral flow of goods and services.

“We already have an FTA with Japan; we are working on an early harvest FTA with Australia,” Mr. Goyal said at the U.S. India Strategic Partnership Forum. “So now its up to the U.S. and India to engage in a much bigger way and I would urge you to take it up with your administration as well. While our trade in goods and services has grown significantly, but I think the potential hasn’t been tapped fully yet. We can look at a trillion dollar trade target over the next 10 years and am happy to engage for that,” he added.