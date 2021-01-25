Once again, TCS becomes the most valued domestic firm

Tata Consultancy Services on January 25 surpassed Reliance Industries Ltd. to become the country’s most valued firm by market capitalisation.
During the afternoon trade, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was at ₹12,45,341.44 crore while that of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) was at ₹12,42,593.78 crore on the BSE.
Shares of RIL declined 4.84% to ₹1,950.30 on the BSE after its earnings failed to cheer investors.
In contrast, TCS gained 1.26% to touch its one-year high of ₹3,345.25.
Tata Consultancy Services had in March last year also reclaimed the status of the country’s most valued firm by market valuation.
Market capitalisation of companies changes daily with movement in their stock prices.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath