Karur Vysya Bank to open 100 new branches in FY25: MD & CEO

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has set a target of opening 100 new branches across India in FY25, a top official said on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank’s 840th branch in Ayodhya was inaugurated by the bank’s Chairperson Meena Hemchandra.

Karur Vysya Bank MD and CEO B. Ramesh Babu said the bank had opened 39 branches during the current financial year and proposes to add about 100 more during the period.

In a statement, Mr. Babu said the bank recorded the highest-ever annual net profit of ₹1,605 crore in FY24 while the net Non-Performing Assets were at 0.40% as on March 31.

“The bank continues its strong growth momentum, consistency in asset quality and profitability,” he said.

Mr. Babu along with Directors of the Bank Sarvashri K. S. Ravichandran, R. Ramkumar and K. G. Mohan were present at the inauguration of the new branch in Uttar Pradesh, which is also the 35th branch in the Delhi division, the bank added.