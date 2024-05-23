GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Karur Vysya Bank to open 100 new branches in FY25: MD & CEO

Published - May 23, 2024 02:49 am IST - Chennai

PTI
Karur Vysya Bank MD and CEO B. Ramesh Babu said the bank had opened 39 branches during the current financial year File

Karur Vysya Bank MD and CEO B. Ramesh Babu said the bank had opened 39 branches during the current financial year File | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has set a target of opening 100 new branches across India in FY25, a top official said on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank’s 840th branch in Ayodhya was inaugurated by the bank’s Chairperson Meena Hemchandra.

Karur Vysya Bank MD and CEO B. Ramesh Babu said the bank had opened 39 branches during the current financial year and proposes to add about 100 more during the period.

In a statement, Mr. Babu said the bank recorded the highest-ever annual net profit of ₹1,605 crore in FY24 while the net Non-Performing Assets were at 0.40% as on March 31.

“The bank continues its strong growth momentum, consistency in asset quality and profitability,” he said.

Mr. Babu along with Directors of the Bank Sarvashri K. S. Ravichandran, R. Ramkumar and K. G. Mohan were present at the inauguration of the new branch in Uttar Pradesh, which is also the 35th branch in the Delhi division, the bank added.

Related Topics

banking / company information

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.