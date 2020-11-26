Industry

JSW Cement postpones listing to December ’22

Parth Jindal. File  

JSW Cement has again pushed back its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) by two years to around December 2022 due to slowdown and COVID-19 disruptions, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The company has already drawn an ambitious plan to expand its combined cement capacity to 25 million tonne by 2023 from 14 million tonne at a capex of ₹3,600 crore.

“In 2019, the sector had de-growth, in 2020. COVID hit us. Now, December 2022 is a logical timeline for us for the IPO,” JSW Cement MD Parth Jindal said at a virtual briefing to announce the expansion of Shiva Cement, in Odisha.

Shiva Cement Ltd, 59% owned by JSW Cement Ltd., will invest more than ₹1,500 crore in a 1.36 million-tonne clinker unit in Sundergarh district of the State.

(With inputs from Lalatendu Mishra)

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2020 3:19:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/jsw-cement-postpones-listing-to-december-22/article33179064.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY