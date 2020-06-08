Industry

Infosys in pact with Celonis to transform ERP modernization, business process optimisation

Infosys announced its global partnership with Celonis to transform ERP modernisation and business process optimisation.

| Photo Credit: Reuters

Together, Infosys and Celonis will enable enterprise customers meet their digital needs by scaling up the adoption of SAP S/4HANA and SaaS platforms.

Infosys, the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has announced its global partnership with Celonis, a market leader in AI-enhanced process mining and process excellence software, to transform ERP modernisation and business process optimisation.

The partnership will enable customers to embark on long-term transformation projects with significant operational savings, overcoming challenges associated with crowded technology landscapes, blends of legacy and homegrown systems, and operational silos that threaten digital transformation agendas.

Together, Infosys and Celonis will enable enterprise customers to meet their digital needs by helping them to scale up the adoption of SAP S/4HANA and SaaS platforms. Leveraging Celonis' unique capabilities, Infosys will drive business excellence and improve productivity through automation and building cutting-edge technology platforms.

Dinesh Rao, EVP and Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, Infosys, said, “In current times, business resilience is the most pressing need for organisations, as they navigate the present landscape as well as prepare for future disruption. DigitiSing the core will be a key element for enterprises and Infosys’ Digital Process Automation expertise together with Celonis’ AI capabilities, will be the catalyst for ERP modernisation and business process optimisation."

Bastian Nominacher, co-founder and co-CEO of Celonis, said. “With the Infosys partnership, customers will be able to manage variability across complex lines of business, technology across locations and languages, and for ERPs and BPO Transformation, thereby reducing total costs of ownership. We are looking forward to building a global partnership with Infosys’ teams to drive frictionless technology and process excellence agendas for our customers.”

