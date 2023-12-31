GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Package - in 5 stories
Rooftop solar panels installed at Quantum Knits in Tiruppur district.

Can India’s textile sector pivot to comply with global ESG norms?

M. Soundariya Preetha
Houthi military helicopter flies over a cargo ship in the Red Sea. File.

Merchant ship attacks spike textile export freight costs

M. Soundariya Preetha
Workers weaving fabric in an air jet loom in Erode district, Tamil Nadu

India’s $60 billion man-made textile sector reels from Chinese imports glut

M. Soundariya Preetha
Workers like these women employed at a textiles exporting unit in Karur, Tamil Nadu say wages have been flat for years now.

Textile sector distress damps wages, sparks worker exodus

M. Soundariya Preetha
Image used for representation purpose only.

Textile industry crisis looms large as demand hits a low

M. Soundariya Preetha

India’s textile sector stories | A package

December 31, 2023 10:02 am | Updated January 01, 2024 11:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The textile and apparel sector in Tamil Nadu contributes more than 50% of installed renewable energy capacity in the State. Here is a package of stories on the sector.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / textile and clothing

