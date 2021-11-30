‘India 5G subscriptions to reach 500 mn by 2027’

‘4G to stay dominant but witness drop’

Fifth generation telecom services are likely to account for 39% of mobile subscriptions or about 500 million subscriptions in India at the end of 2027, according to a report by Ericsson.

The ‘Ericsson Mobility Report’ added that the total number of smartphone subscriptions is expected to be 810 million at the end of 2021 and is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 7%, exceeding 1.2 billion by 2027.

“Smartphone subscriptions accounted for 70% of total mobile subscriptions in 2021 and are projected to constitute around 94% in 2027, driven by rapid smartphone adoption in the country,” it said, adding that 4G is expected to remain the dominant technology in India in 2027. “However, 4G subscriptions are forecast to drop from 790 million in 2021 to 710 million in 2027, showing an annual average decline of 2%. Thus, 4G subscriptions are expected to reduce from 68% of mobile subscriptions in 2021 to 55% in 2027 as subscribers migrate to 5G,” it said.