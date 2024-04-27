GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ICICI Bank reports 18.5% growth in Q4 net profit at ₹11,672 crore

The core net interest income increased 8.1% to ₹19,093 crore on a 16.8% growth in loans.

April 27, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
A bird flies past the facade of the ICICI bank head office in Mumbai.

A bird flies past the facade of the ICICI bank head office in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on April 27 said its March 2024 quarter consolidated net grew 18.5% to ₹11,672 crore.

It had reported a net profit of ₹9,853 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender showed a 17.4% growth in its profit after tax at ₹10,708 crore for the reporting quarter against ₹9,122 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income increased 8.1% to ₹19,093 crore on a 16.8% growth in loans and a marginal compression in net interest margin to 4.40%.

The non-interest income, excluding the performance of the treasury, came at ₹5,930 crore, 15.7% higher than the year-ago period.

The provisions more than halved to ₹718 crore for the reporting quarter, as per the exchange filing by the lender.

