I-T dept conducts probe at Hinduja Global Solutions

The survey operation is being undertaken as part of a tax evasion investigation and offices in Mumbai and some other cities are being covered, they said.

November 29, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted a survey operation at Hinduja Global Solutions, an entity of the Hinduja Group, in Mumbai and some other cities, official sources said.

The survey operation is being undertaken as part of a tax evasion investigation and offices in Mumbai and some other cities are being covered, they said.

According to the I-T law for survey operations, only office premises are being covered.

Sources said the tax department action is also linked to provisions of the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR).

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) offers strategic consultation, digital transformation, IT systems integration among other services.

The Hinduja Group, which owns IndusInd Bank, Hinduja Leyland Finance and Hinduja Bank (Switzerland), is diversifying and has plans to get into the new tech, digital and fintech as part of its new phase of growth and fill gaps through acquisitions to have complete offerings in the BFSI sector.

