Industry

HDFC raises home loan interest rate by 50 bps

A day after the RBI increased the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps), leading mortgage lender HDFC Ltd. increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans - on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked - by 50 basis points.

The new rate will come into effect from June 10, 2022, HDFC said in a statement. Now home loan rates start from 7.55% at the mortgage lender.


Printable version | Jun 9, 2022

