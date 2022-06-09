HDFC raises home loan interest rate by 50 bps
Now home loan rates start from 7.55%
A day after the RBI increased the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps), leading mortgage lender HDFC Ltd. increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans - on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked - by 50 basis points.
The new rate will come into effect from June 10, 2022, HDFC said in a statement. Now home loan rates start from 7.55% at the mortgage lender.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.