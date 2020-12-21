Gaurav Trehan to head KKR India’s Private Equity business

Sanjay Nayar will take up a new role as chairman of KKR India with effect from December 31.

KKR, the global investment firm has announced that Sanjay Nayar, CEO of KKR India, will take up a new role as chairman of KKR India, effective 31, December 2020 and Gaurav Trehan will head its Private Equity business in India.

“As Chairman, Mr. Nayar will advise and assist KKR’s India business by leveraging his connectivity and experience across the country,” KKR said in a statement.

“We are grateful to Sanjay for his role in establishing our business in India, partnering with and empowering local entrepreneurs to build their businesses into local and global champions, making KKR a leading investor in India and helping to grow our Asia Pacific business. We look forward to Sanjay’s continued support in his new role,” said Joseph Bae, co-president and co-chief operating officer, KKR.

Earlier this year Gaurav Trehan had joined KKR from TPG Capital Asia, where he spent more than 15 years and was most recently a partner in its India office. He has evaluated and executed private equity transactions across a diverse range of sectors in India.

“Gaurav has established himself as one of India’s top private equity investors and we are excited to add an executive of this calibre to our leadership team. With his strong investment acumen, relationship-oriented mindset, and his track record of creating value in companies, we are confident he will enable us to augment our ability to support the local economy and take home-grown businesses to the next phase of growth and development,” Ming Lu, Head of KKR Asia Pacific, said.

KKR has been investing in India since 2006 and established its Mumbai office in 2009.

As of 30, September it has deployed more than $5.8 billion in private equity investments in India and $10 billion across asset strategies, including credit, infrastructure, and real estate, it said.