FM Nirmala Sitharama, Infosys review new I-T portal glitches

A screenshot of the Income Tax Department’s new e-filing portal.  

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed with Infosys officials the technical glitches that continue to mar the new income tax e-filing portal.

She, along with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj and CBDT Chairman Jagannath Mohapatra went point by point on the issues facing the portal with officials of Infosys that developed the site.

While there was no official word on what transpired at the meeting, a statement issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India said “the glitches shall be addressed fast.”


