EV maker Omega Seiki Mobility to foray into trucks, tractors and drones

Company planning to raise capacity from 12,000 units to 20,000: chairman Narang

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. said it would get into manufacturing of e-trucks in 1.5, 3.5 and 6.5-tonne capacities, e-drones and e-tractors to broaden its product offerings. The company is also working on a high-speed scooter range and e- rickshaws, founder and chairman Uday Narang said.

Currently the company manufactures seven EV models, including five three-wheeler models and two two-wheelers.

“We are looking to be a global electric cargo manufacturer,” Mr. Narang said in an interview. “We will be introducing artificial intelligence, robotics to bring the latest manufacturing facilities to India,” he added.

The company produces EVs at two units in IMT Faridabad. It is putting up another plant in Faridabad in this quarter. Its facilities have capacity of 12,000 units a month and the plan is to raise it to 20,000 units. The company is also setting up manufacturing units in Pune, Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Narang said.

In September 2020, the company unveiled the prototype of the electric Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) ‘M1KA’ which is now ready for commercial production and delivery.

“We are investing upto $300 million in the electric light commercial vehicle business with plans to roll out e-trucks in various payload capacities in the domestic market for the logistics sector,” Mr. Narang said.

The company is planning to introduce a 3.5-tonne electric truck with a range of 200 km per charge with the option of fast charging within 20 minutes.

The firm said it would progressively move into manufacturing of heavy e-trucks as well. The company will initially be assembling the trucks at its Chakan facility in Pune. E-trucks will also be manufactured in Andhra Pradesh, where the company has acquired land.

“We will be changing the face of mobility in the middle and last-mile category. We are venturing into trucking as a service, striving to get the first-mover advantage,” Mr. Narang said.

He said the company’s drone technology would come from its joint ventures in Korea. Its e-drones will be deployed in the logistics space.

“We plan to be a complete solution provider. Drones and our cargo electric vehicles will be working in tandem and will change the face of the mobility structure in India. We will be using the technology in agriculture or food and medical delivery. it will prove to be a game changer for India,” Mr Narang said.

The company plans to invest $15-$20 million on this project and the products should be available in the market by the end of 2022.

Mr. Narang said the company’s e-tractors were currently undergoing testing at OSM’s International R&D centre in Thailand. It plans to introduce the tractors by the end of 2022.

“We will be also offering tractors on lease. We believe that farming and agriculture is the heartbeat of India. We want to provide a brighter future for the agricultural industry by introducing products like tractors, drones which will make farming cost effective and sustainable,” Mr. Narang added.