Elon Musk reclaims position as world's richest person

Elon Musk has yet again claimed his position as the world's richest person after beating the CEO of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton Bernard Arnault, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of June 1, Mr. Musk's net worth was about $192 billion, while Mr. Arnault's was at $187 billion. Index data showed that behind Mr. Musk and Mr. Arnault are Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates at $144 billion and $125 billion, respectively.

The index is a daily ranking of the world's wealthiest people. Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire's profile page. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

Tesla chief Musk is back on top of the list of wealthiest persons after shares of Mr. Arnault's firm fell over 2% in the latest trade. The rise in Mr. Musk's wealth can also be partly attributed to the latest surge in Tesla stock prices. They rose about 89% so far in 2023, data showed.

Mr. Musk and Mr. Arnault have been neck-and-neck on the list of the richest people. In December 2022, Mr. Arnault reportedly overtook the Tesla head when he was in the second spot for more than two months. Mr. Musk reclaimed again in late February.