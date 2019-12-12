ECB’s Lagarde sees slowdown bottoming out

The head of the European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday that the economic slowdown in the countries that use the euro shows signs of bottoming out.
Christine Lagarde told reporters after the bank kept its monetary policies on hold that recent economic indicators are “weak overall” but “point to some stabilising in the slowdown of of economic growth.”
The central bank on Thursday left its key interest rate benchmarks and stimulus programmes unchanged. It was the bank’s first policy meeting under newly appointed Ms. Lagarde. The bank left its deposit rate at minus 0.5% and its main refinancing rate at zero.
Doubts have grown about how much good additional central bank action can do to support developed economies; the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and signaled it would leave them alone through 2020.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.