DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

With liabilities worth ₹11,463 crore and a financial crunch, Go First has sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings

May 08, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Passengers near a ticketing office of Go First airlines at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. The airline has filed for bankruptcy. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 8 ordered the crisis-hit airline Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect until further instructions.

Earlier today, the airline requested the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to take an early decision on its voluntary insolvency resolution plea, saying lessors have started deregistering the carrier’s aircraft.

On May 4, after a hearing, the tribunal had reserved its order on the budget carrier’s petition.

As many as 28 planes or more than half of the airline’s fleet are grounded due to the non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W).

With liabilities worth ₹11,463 crore and a financial crunch, the airline has sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as well as an interim moratorium on its financial obligations.

(With PTI inputs)

