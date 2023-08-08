HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coal India Q1 net profit falls 10% to ₹7,941.40 cr

Coal India, under the Ministry of Coal, is a leading producer and supplier of coal in India.

August 08, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Coal India on August 8 posted a 10.1% fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹7,941.40 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, dragged by higher expenses. FIle

Coal India on August 8 posted a 10.1% fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹7,941.40 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, dragged by higher expenses. FIle | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Coal India on August 8 posted a 10.1% fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹7,941.40 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, dragged by higher expenses.

The coal major had clocked a net profit of ₹8,834.22 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income was at ₹37,521.03 crore, up 4% from ₹36,086.68 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses surged to ₹26,785.68 crore from ₹23,985.31 crore, a rise of 11.67%

Coal India, under the Ministry of Coal, is a leading producer and supplier of coal in India.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / company information

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.