Industry

Bharti Airtel posts ₹759 crore profit for January-March

Bharti Airtel. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on May 17 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹759 crore for the January-March quarter of 2020-21 financial year.

The company had posted a loss of ₹5,237 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of Bharti Airtel increased by 11.9% to ₹25,747 crore during the reported quarter compared to ₹23,019 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, Bharti Airtel narrowed the loss to ₹15,084 crore from ₹32,183 crore in 2019-20.

The annual revenue of Bharti Airtel crossed ₹1 lakh crore (1,00,616 crore) in the financial year 2020-21. The company had recorded annual revenue of ₹84,676 crore in 2019-20.

Bharti Airtel’s global customer base stood at around 47 crore at the end of reported quarter.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2021 5:45:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/bharti-airtel-posts-759-crore-profit-for-jan-mar/article34579682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY