GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Atanu Chakraborty re-appointed as HDFC Bank chairman for 3 years

May 03, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Atanu Chakraborty

Atanu Chakraborty | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as the Part Time Chairman of HDFC Bank for a period of three years w.e.f. May 05, 2024 to May 04, 2027 (both days inclusive), HDFC Bank said in a filing with stock exchanges.

Also the Board of Directors of the bank has approved the re-appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as Part Time Chairman and Independent Director of the bank for a period of three years.

Approval of the shareholders for re-appointment of Mr. Chakraborty as th ePart Time Chairman and Independent Director of the bank has been sought through postal ballot notice, the bank said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.