Industry

April fuel sales decline 9.4% on COVID wave

Fuel demand slumped 9.4% in April compared with the preceding month as lockdowns clamped in several States to curb the second wave of coronavirus sweeping the nation pummelled demand, official data showed on Wednesday.

Consumption fell 9.38% to 17.01 million tonnes in April from 18.77 million tonnes in March, data from Oil Ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed. India was under one of the world’s severest lockdowns in April 2020. Fuel sales had halved that month, plunging to the lowest since 2006. Comparing on a yearly basis, fuel demand surged 81.5% from April 2020 lows. Sales of petrol fell to 2.38 million tonnes in April, the lowest since August, and 13% lower than March 2021 and 3% lower than April 2019.

Diesel demand fell to 6.67 million tonnes in April 2021, down 7.5% from the previous month and 9% from April 2019.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2021 3:58:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/april-fuel-sales-decline-94-on-covid-wave/article34546191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY