Amazon India launches specialised Fulfilment Centre in Ponneri

Amazon India has opened a specialised Fulfilment Centre (FC) in Ponneri Taluk, Kancheepuram, along with the expansion of an existing FC at Tiruvallur district.

The new FC will offer close to 7 lakh cubic feet of storage space, housing several lakh of products in the large appliance and furniture category. With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of close to 3 million cubic feet across five fulfilment centres to its more than 43,000 sellers in Tamil Nadu. The company said that this expansion will contribute to the economic growth in the state while creating thousands of work opportunities for locals.

“Tamil Nadu is an important market for us and we are delighted to further invest and expand our infrastructure in the State. This expansion will work as an enabler for SMBs in Tamil Nadu helping them with faster delivery of their products to a wider customer base,” said Abhinav Singh, director – Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India. He added, “This festive season, health and safety of our associates and customers is of utmost priority.”

N. Muruganandam Principal Secretary Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, said “The Chief Minister has given clear instructions to all government agencies to provide facilitation and support to all industrial and commercial establishments. Amazon’s investment in Tamil Nadu will generate significant employment opportunities.” The expansion in Tamil Nadu is a part of Amazon India’s recently announced plans to add 10 new FCs and expand seven existing sites across India.