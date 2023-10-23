HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahmedabad industrialist dies trying to escape stray dog attack 

Parag Desai, the Executive Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group suffered a brain hemorrhage after a fall last week, and died in hospital on October 22

October 23, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Parag Desai. File image: instagram.com/waghbakritea.official

Parag Desai. File image: instagram.com/waghbakritea.official

Ahmedabad-based Parag Desai (49) Executive Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, succumbed to head injuries he had sustained after he fell down while trying to escape an attack by street dogs during his morning walk near his residence in Ambali Road area in the heart of the city.

He had suffered a brain hemorrhage after a fall last week, and died in hospital on October 22.

“With profound grief, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai,” the company said in an Instagram post.

He was admitted to the hospital last week and was being treated for a severe head injury after he had fallen down while running to escape the stray dogs who were chasing him.

Wagh Bakri Tea Group is one of the largest tea processing companies in India with presence in over a dozen states and as many countries with annual turnover of around ₹2000 crore.

Related Topics

death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.