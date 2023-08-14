HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retail inflation rises to 15-month high of 7.44% in July

India’s goods exports dropped 15.9% in July to $32.25 billion while imports fell 17% to $52.9 billion

August 14, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A scene at wholesale vegetable market Azadpur Mandi, in New Delhi. File

A scene at wholesale vegetable market Azadpur Mandi, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Retail inflation resurged in July to hit 7.44% from 4.87% in June, with consumers facing a sharp 11.5% spike in food prices. Food prices, in fact, shot up by over 12.3% for urban consumers in July. Rural consumers encountered 11% food inflation, but faced a higher overall inflation rate of 7.63% in July, as per the National Statistical Office.

This is the highest pace of retail inflation since April 2022 and the first time since September 2022 that price rise has been over 7%. July’s inflation print breaks a four-month streak below the central bank’s upper tolerance threshold of 6%.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51% in July compared to 4.55% in June and 6.69% in July 2022, as per the data.

The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43% while the rate of price rise in ‘cereals and products’ was 13%, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO)

India’s goods exports dropped 15.9% in July to $32.25 billion while imports fell 17% to $52.9 billion, as per Commerce Ministry estimates.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

inflation and deflation / economy, business and finance / economy (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.