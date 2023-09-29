HamberMenu
Rate on one of 12 Small Savings schemes hiked for Q3

While this constitutes the fifth successive hike in the returns on select small savings schemes, the Public Provident Fund rate has not been hiked since January 2019

September 29, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
| Photo Credit: Getty Images

The government has raised the returns on five-year recurring deposits from 6.5% to 6.7% for the October to December 2023 quarter, but left the returns on all other Small Savings schemes unchanged.

While this constitutes the fifth successive hike in the returns on select small savings schemes, that are reset every quarter, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) rate has not been hiked since January 2019. The last time the PPF rate was tweaked, in April 2020, it was slashed from 7.9% to 7.1%.

For the July to September quarter, the government had raised interest rates on three of 12 small savings schemes by 10 to 30 basis points, with the 5-year recurring deposits raised from 6.2% to 6.5%. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, the Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme and the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to yield the highest returns among small savings instruments, at 8.2%, 8% and 7.7%, respectively.

