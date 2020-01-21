Prepare for attack by government ministers on IMF, Gita Gopinath: Chidambaram

With the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowering India’s economic growth estimate for the current fiscal to 4.8%, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday claimed an attack on the world body and its chief economist Gita Gopinath by government ministers was imminent.

He also alleged that the growth figure of 4.8% given by IMF is after some window dressing and that he wouldn’t be surprised if it goes even lower.

“Reality check from IMF. Growth in 2019-20 will be below 5% at 4.8%,” Mr. Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

“Even the 4.8% is after some window dressing. I will not be surprised if it goes even lower,” the former finance minister said. He also said that IMF chief economist Ms. Gopinath was one of the first to denounce demonetisation.

Also read: Chidambaram slams Army Chief

“I suppose we must prepare ourselves for an attack by government ministers on the IMF and Dr. Gita Gopinath,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

The IMF lowered India’s economic growth estimate for the current fiscal to 4.8% and listed the country’s much lower-than-expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers as the single biggest drag on its global growth forecast for two years.

In October, the IMF had pegged India’s economic growth at 6.1% for 2019.

Listing decline in rural demand growth and an overall credit sluggishness for lowering of India’s forecasts, Ms. Gopinath, however, had said that the growth momentum should improve next year due to factors like positive impact of corporate tax rate reduction.