  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nirmala Sitharaman to meet State FMs for pre-Budget consultation on November 25

The Budget for 2023-24 will have to address critical issues of high inflation, boosting demand, job creation and putting the economy on a sustained 8%-plus growth path

November 21, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 21, 2022 began consultation to seek suggestions for the Budget 2023-24 with industry captains and experts from infrastructure and climate change. The meeting with State FMs is part of the customary meetings that the Minister undertakes with stakeholders before the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 21, 2022 began consultation to seek suggestions for the Budget 2023-24 with industry captains and experts from infrastructure and climate change. The meeting with State FMs is part of the customary meetings that the Minister undertakes with stakeholders before the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1. | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold pre-Budget consultations with her State counterparts on Friday.

The meeting is part of the customary meetings that the Minister undertakes with stakeholders before the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

The pre-Budget meeting with State Finance Ministers will be held in New Delhi on November 25, an official said. 

Ms. Sitharaman on Monday began consultation to seek suggestions for the Budget 2023-24 with industry captains and experts from infrastructure and climate change. 

On November 22, the Minister will meet the agriculture and agro-processing industry, representatives from the financial sector and capital market.

She will also be meeting the representatives of the services sector and trade bodies, besides experts from the social sector, including health, education, water and sanitation, on November 24, in virtual mode.

The Budget for the next year will have to address critical issues of high inflation, boosting demand, job creation and putting the economy on a sustained 8%-plus growth path. 

It will be the fifth Budget of Ms. Sitharaman and the last full budget before the general elections slated for April-May 2024.

Related Topics

Union Budget / state budget and tax

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.