HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GST revenues rise 15% in December 2022: Finance Ministry

This is the tenth month in a row that GST collections have crossed the ₹1.4 lakh crore mark.

January 01, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

Vikas Dhoot
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues rose to nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore in December 2022, 2.5% over November’s collections and 15% higher than December 2021.

Revenues from import of goods were 8% higher while revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 18% higher than the revenues from these sources during December 2021.

ALSO READ
A wasted chance: On the GST Council meeting

This is the tenth month in a row that GST collections have crossed the ₹1.4 lakh crore mark,

The gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 is ₹1,49,507 crore, of which CGST is ₹26,711 crore, SGST is ₹33,357 crore, IGST is ₹78,434 crore (including ₹40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹11,005 crore (including ₹850 crore collected on import of goods), the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“The Government has settled ₹36,669 crore to the CGST and ₹31,094 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of December 2022 is ₹63,380 crore for CGST and ₹64,451 crore for the SGST,” it added.

On a sequential basis, while there was a 2.5% rise in revenues from November to December 2022, the number of e-way bills generated went up 3.95% to 7.9 crore in December.

While revenues from domestic transactions rose 18% overall, a dozen States recorded higher growth in tax collections and 13 States reported slower growth rates. Goa, Odisha and Manipur reported a contraction in revenues of 22%, 6% and 5%, respectively even as Chhattisgarh’s revenues were flat year-on-year.

Related Topics

taxes and duties / finance (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.