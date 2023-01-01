GST revenues rise 15% in December 2022: Finance Ministry

January 01, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues rose to nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore in December 2022, 2.5% over November’s collections and 15% higher than December 2021.

Revenues from import of goods were 8% higher while revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 18% higher than the revenues from these sources during December 2021.

This is the tenth month in a row that GST collections have crossed the ₹1.4 lakh crore mark,

The gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 is ₹1,49,507 crore, of which CGST is ₹26,711 crore, SGST is ₹33,357 crore, IGST is ₹78,434 crore (including ₹40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹11,005 crore (including ₹850 crore collected on import of goods), the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“The Government has settled ₹36,669 crore to the CGST and ₹31,094 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of December 2022 is ₹63,380 crore for CGST and ₹64,451 crore for the SGST,” it added.

On a sequential basis, while there was a 2.5% rise in revenues from November to December 2022, the number of e-way bills generated went up 3.95% to 7.9 crore in December.

While revenues from domestic transactions rose 18% overall, a dozen States recorded higher growth in tax collections and 13 States reported slower growth rates. Goa, Odisha and Manipur reported a contraction in revenues of 22%, 6% and 5%, respectively even as Chhattisgarh’s revenues were flat year-on-year.