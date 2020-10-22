Economy

CPI-IW base year revised from 2001 to 2016

Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar. File   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday released the revised consumer price index for industrial workers (CPI-IW) from the existing base year of 2001 to 2016.

Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra said the revised index would not lead to an increase in dearness allowance (DA) for government employees at the moment.

The expenditure on food had decreased from 46% to 39%, indicating greater disposable income, he added.

