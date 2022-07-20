Economy

Centre cuts windfall tax on petrol, diesel, ATF

Aviation Turbine Fuel being loaded for an aircraft in Hyderabad. File photo

Aviation Turbine Fuel being loaded for an aircraft in Hyderabad. File photo | Photo Credit: P.V. Sivakumar

The government on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, slashed the windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel and crude oil following a decline in international rates.

It scrapped a ₹6 a litre tax on export of petrol and reduced the same on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from ₹6 a litre to ₹4. Besides, the tax on diesel has been reduced to ₹11 from ₹13 per litre, according to Finance Ministry notifications.

Further, the ₹23,250 per tonne additional tax on crude oil produced domestically has been cut to ₹17,000 per tonne.


