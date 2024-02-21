Ambuja Cement plans ₹1000 cr. plant in Jharkhand

February 21, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Mumbai

Adani Group’s Ambuja Cements Ltd. (ACL) announced a ₹1000 crore investment to establish a four million tonnes per annum (MTPA) cement grinding unit in Jharkhand’s Godda district.

The project, planned to be close to Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd., is part of a comprehensive approach to disposing fly ash in an environmentally safe manner, contributing to a circular economy, the company said in a statement.

The unit will generate direct and indirect employment for more than 2,500 people and “achieve a significant milestone... contributing to the socio-economic development of the region,” ACL added. The company already operates two cement plants in Jharkhand with a combined capacity of six MTPA.