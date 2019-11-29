Protein Powder can boost your weight loss and overall health

The link between protein intake and wellness - busting some myths

How do you know you are getting enough protein?

Is the protein you consume enough to keep you fit?

The fight to stay fit consumes us all, but there is little awareness among Indians on the right intake of dietary components. What's good to eat and how much of it is the right amount?

India is a country of paradoxes. Superstition and rationalism go hand in hand, as do tradition and technology. And just as more and more Indians get better education, well-paying jobs and higher disposable incomes, conversely, the number of Indians who are falling prey to lifestyle diseases and dietary deficiencies appears to be on the rise.

Late hours, less exercise and starvation diets are the norm in the eternal quest for better health. Lesser food eaten equates lesser calorie intake equates increased weight loss. Right?

Wrong. We might think that the burger we had for lunch after skipping breakfast will make up for our protein requirement for the day while keeping that bulging waistline in check. But that bowl of noodles in the late evening to make up for a missed dinner is hardly going to help your nutritional need for the day. And if this sounds suspiciously like an everyday routine, it's time you stopped for a reality check.

Because you aren't alone on this treadmill called modern lifestyle where the battle of the bulge is locked in fierce combat with the range of tasty but nutritionally bankrupt dishes forever on display before us. But to be able to resolve this perpetual conflict, it might be a good idea to have a closer look at 'protein'- that building block of life that continues to perplex most of us.

Where exactly does protein reside in the body?

In short, everywhere. Protein is found in muscles, hair, skin, bones and blood. So, when you don't get enough protein, you can suffer from swelling, fatty liver, skin degeneration and your wounds take longer to heal.

Where do we get our protein from?

Meats, milk, fish, and eggs, as also plant sources such as soy, beans, legumes, nut butters, and some grains (such as wheat germ and quinoa) are sources of dietary protein for us. Experts estimate that an average person needs a gram of protein per kilogram of body weight every day.

Why would anyone gain weight by reducing protein intake?

When you eat lesser to lose fat, the body reacts to fewer calories being ingested by using all the available protein for energy instead of building muscle. Bodies can also respond to the lack of fuel, represented by protein, by slowing down their metabolism, which leads to weight gain!

These were the worries that drove together a group of nutritionists to discuss the issue and to find probable solutions at the Nutritionists' Meet 2019 conducted by Protinex India. Their concerns focused on the changing lifestyle habits of millennial Indians and the impact these were having on their health. The insightful event had experts exchanging thoughts on the relevance of protein in our daily diets. During the science session of the Meet, the experts concurred that Protinex Lite, with zero added sugar, high fibre and low GI, was just the protein powder the doctor ordered for the modern lifestyle.

The nutritionists agreed that a wholesome protein powder that would supplement diets in a nutritious way, without compromising on taste was the need of the hour for most urban Indians. The unanimity on the efficacy of Protinex Lite as the ideal protein supplement was hardly surprising, since the brand has been a trusted component of Indian households for 60 years. Different variants, including Protinex Original, Protinex Vanilla, Protinex Tasty Chocoloate, Protinex Mango and Protinex Kesar Badam have been tickling taste buds along with supplying easily digestible protein for Indians for over half a century.

How does Protinex Lite help?

Staying on top of the game always is no mean task. Getting the right kind of nutrition while you play for the big stakes becomes doubly important. Nutritionists say that you need to continually replenish your electrolytes to revitalise yourself, tackle your fatigue with essential nutrients and most importantly, to fuel your muscle growth with high protein content.Protinex Lite , which experts at the Nutritionists’ Meet interestingly wove into delicious, easy-to-make recipes during the event, can be the bridge between your diet and nutritional needs. An easily soluble and digestible powder, it can even make a delicious, quick drink mixed with milk or even water. Getting the right amount of protein isn’t just the right way to ward off ill health, it’s also the best way to keep your weight in check while building all important muscle mass!

We cannot always fight the drawbacks of a fast paced modern lifestyle, but some simple lifestyle changes can often work wonders.