Why is Russia the top draw for Indian MBBS Students?

Relatively low cost combined with high quality education makes Russia a top draw for India students

India, 28 th June 2022: Nearly 18 Lakh candidates appear for NEET every year with only 85000 medical seats in India. So, for those who are unable to secure a seat in Government colleges, pursuing MBBS Abroad is an attractive option compared to studying in private colleges in India as private colleges steep 50-70 lakhs for MBBS.

And a quarter of students opt to go to Russia for MBBS as it is not only affordable to study medicine in Russia but also Russia follows an easy admission process, which has increased the inflow of Indian Students. One of the reasons that the cost of MBBS in Russia is so low is that the Ministry of Health and Education has worked tirelessly to ensure that MBBS costs are heavily subsidized. In comparison to other western countries, the total cost of studying MBBS in Russia is significantly lower.

What makes Russia Sought-after for MBBS?

Quality and affordable education clubbed with great infrastructure and an easy admission process are the main factors which fuel the flow of Indian students in Russia for MBBS. Prestigious universities such as Kazan Federal University, Far Eastern Federal University and Crimea Federal University among others, have been the main attractions. Almost all the universities in Russia have a great teacher-student ratio that facilitates better communication and more focused learning. The medium of instruction is English in Russia, which adds an added benefit as students do not have to learn a foreign language. And mainly a medical degree from Russia is also recognized world-over, including in India by Indian Medical Council (MCI). Almost all the medical colleges in Russia are recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO). Friendly relations between India and Russia are also a major reason for the rise of Indian students.

Top choice of students for MBBS in Russia

1. Kazan Federal University, Kazan

2. Far Eastern Federal University, Vladivostok

3. Crimea Federal University, Simferopol

4. Kabardino Balkarian State University, Nalchik

5. Petrozavodsk state university, Karelia

6. Ulyanovsk state university, Ulyanovsk

7. Mordovia state University, Mordovia

8. Kazan State Medical University, Kazan

9. Bashkir state medical University, Bashkir

10. Chuvash State Medical University, Chuvash

