Sparx systems successfully completes acquisition of prolaborate to strengthen its enterprise architecture platform

February 07, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7: Sparx Systems, Australia - a prominent provider of cutting-edge Enterprise Architecture (EA) modelling tools, is delighted to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Chennai based Prolaborate, an Enterprise collaboration and reporting software that extends architecture to the broader community. This move enhances Sparx Systems’ standing by integrating Prolaborate’s innovative capabilities into its established Sparx Systems Architecture platform.

The acquisition, executed for an undisclosed sum, signifies a momentous milestone for both organizations. Since its inception and collaboration with Sparx Systems in 2018, Prolaborate has achieved remarkable success, with over 480 enterprise deployments, including more than 90 Fortune 500 companies, with an estimated 3M + (USD) in ARR.

“From its inception, Prolaborate has been the perfect complement to our enterprise modelling tool Suite” stated Geoffrey Sparks, CEO of Sparx Systems,” and over the last few years has evolved into a tightly coupled web-based viewport into the depth and meaning held within Enterprise Architect Models.

Following this acquisition, the combined offering from Sparx Systems is poised to establish new industry standards. Integration of Prolaborate’s strengths into the Sparx Architecture platform promises to surpass the expectations of organizations engaged in Enterprise Architecture.

Nizam Mohamed, Founder of Prolaborate, who shared his excitement about the acquisition said “Prolaborate has found its home with Sparx Systems. The initial four years has been an amazing run for an Enterprise B2B solution, but we believe this is just the tip of the iceberg for the platform’s potential. Under the new leadership, the consolidated offering will have exponential growth potential, addressing and solving key Architecture use cases for organizations.”

The collaboration between Sparx Systems and Prolaborate is expected to deliver a robust Architecture platform that empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of Enterprise Architecture effortlessly. For visit https://prolaborate.sparxsystems.com

About Sparx Systems: Sparx Systems specializes in high-performance and scalable Enterprise Architecture solutions. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, Sparx Systems empowers organizations to visualize, analyse, and manage their architecture effectively.

About Prolaborate: Prolaborate is a contemporary reporting and collaboration tool for Enterprise Architects, providing solutions that enhance collaboration and decision-making across architectural teams. With a proven track record of success, Prolaborate has become a trusted choice for Enterprise Architecture.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”