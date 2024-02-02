Global Human Rights Council for Peace & Sustainable Development Shines Spotlight on Dr. Sangramsinh Mali’s Global Recognition for Peace Advocacy

February 02, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

Goa - January 20, 2024 - In collaboration with the Global Human Rights Council for Peace & Sustainable Development – USA, Thames International University hosted a landmark event on January 20, 2024, at Country Inn & Suites, Candolim Goa. The Indian Business Leadership and Educator Award ceremony drew in distinguished dignitaries, ministers, and notable figures, including Dr. Ripu Ranjan Sinha, Prof (Dr) Shanmuganathan, and Dr. Priyadarshi Nayak.

The event’s highlight was the conferral of honorary doctorates upon exceptional individuals, underscoring their remarkable contributions to various fields and global impact on peace and sustainable development. The spotlight was on the official World Peace Ambassador, Dr. Sangramsinh Mali, who received an Honorary Doctorate (Ph.D.) in Cyber Security, recognizing his leadership and global contributions.

Dr. Mali’s acclaim continued as he was honored with the prestigious Iconic Visionary Award for Global Peace at the Indian Business Leadership and Educator Award, showcasing his dedication to world peace and sustainable development.

Reflecting on the event, Dr. Sangramsinh Mali shared, “I am deeply humbled to receive this esteemed recognition, and it serves as continuous inspiration to stay committed to my cause.”

Dr. Mali’s recognition extends beyond borders as he gears up to participate in the Asia Business Conclave & Awards in Singapore, contributing as a distinguished panelist and receiving an honor in one of the award categories. The recent TEDx event in Jaipur showcased Dr. Mali as a keynote speaker, delving into the critical relationship between human activity and global climate change under the theme “Humans Contribution to Global Climate Change.”

Beyond his expertise in environmental initiatives, social work, sports, and entertainment, Dr. Mali’s ongoing initiative, The Global Humanity Centre. Soon, this initiative is set to welcome all to a space where the celebration of shared humanity takes precedence. More than just a physical place, The Global Humanity Centre is envisioned as a modern sanctuary—a haven for introspection, unity, and shared consciousness. Dr. Mali’s idea of ‘worship’ within this space goes beyond specific deities, aiming to direct attention to the core of the human experience. Stay tuned for more details on how you can be a part of this meaningful initiative.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”