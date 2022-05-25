Feel Good With App GOOD FOOD

India is the 3 rd most obese country in the world. According to recent reports, 40 out of 100 people taken are obese in India.

The population of India is growing at a greater rate and with it the number of people suffering from obesity and other diet-related health problems. The Indian diet is often high in fat, sugar, and salt, this can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, diabetes, and other health problems. Food adulteration is also a serious problem in India.

The pandemic has caused many people to lose their jobs. We are all struggling to find ways to make ends meet. Many businesses have closed their doors for good. This has left many people feeling hopeless and helpless.

This was the moment when App GOOD FOOD came on the scene as a relief providing solutions to all these problems.

What Is App GOOD FOOD?

App GOOD FOOD is a blockchain-powered, AI-driven SAAS organization aiming to provide India’s largest self-employment opportunity and in creating a healthy living space. The platform is owned and operated by Homesuperfoods Online Private Limited, a firm incorporated under the Companies Act 1956 and has its registered office at Chennai 600 002, Tamil Nadu, India.

This app connects hungry home meal lovers with passionate home chefs who are looking to share their culinary creations.

With App GOOD FOOD, buyers can browse through hundreds of different recipes, choose their favorite dishes, and then place an order. It’s also a great way to support local businesses. By ordering through the app, customers help to keep the economy moving and support small businesses.

How Does App GOOD FOOD Work?

App GOOD FOOD is a mobile application that helps home chefs sell their homemade food with zero investment. To start selling, the home chefs can download and install as a seller on App GOOD FOOD with no registration fees and start taking orders within their preferred 10km radius of distance to customers who are looking for freshly cooked homely meals. The seller can specify the kilometers coverage up to the radius he/she is willing to take and deliver orders or use delivery agents provided by App GOOD FOOD. They can earn an additional delivery charge for delivering food to customers or have the customer come to the kitchen for a self-pickup or takeaway. The chef is given the option to choose whatever is convenient for them.

The app only allows home chefs who have an FSSAI registration certificate to sell food. This is to ensure the safety and quality of the food. App GOOD FOOD is a rapidly growing organization with close to 1,00,000 registered customers. It has over 300+ registered chefs selling the food and earning in the range of 25,000 – 1,00,000 rupees/month.

Some of the major attractions of the app is that it provides special features for the sellers that allow them to fix their own price for their product, choose flexible timings to open and close their kitchen, switch the profile status to “offline” or “out of stock” whenever the chef is unable to take orders or the food is unavailable and can switch again back to “in stock” when the menu is back in store.

App GOOD FOOD And Its Mode Of Income Generation

AppGOODFOOD is an exponentially growing application that considers its user’s satisfaction to be the major reason behind its success. GOOD FOOD encourages its sellers to complete all transactions within the app to eradicate fraud and ensure complete safety. The seller will only receive orders once after the buyer completes the entire payment process for an order. The amount will be credited to the seller’s account within a week after the successful delivery of the order. In case the buyer cancels the order within 10 minutes of order placement, the app will initiate a complete refund.

At present, they are successfully running in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru with no direct competitors. The app provides more weekly/monthly subscription orders, which are customized for aged people, bachelor, and other diet plans. They also take corporate and party orders. Through fair refund policies and sets of attractive trade features, the app GOOD FOOD successfully managed to grab the users’ trust and attention within a short period. This is evident from the 80% of repeated customers.

Undoubtedly the App GOOD FOOD is a great inspiration for a lot of home chefs to DREAM MORE, DO MORE, and ACHIEVE MORE.

Investment Opportunity

App GOOD FOOD is planning to expand its service all over India, if you’d like to invest in App GOOD FOOD and become a part of it, then contact@appgoodfood.in for further details.