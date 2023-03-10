INDIA’s 1st MANLESS TAKEAWAY LAUNCHED BY CHENNAI BASED FOOD START UP BVK BIRYANI IN CHENNAI

March 10, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Chennai based start-up BVK Biryani that serves authentic premium Wedding style Biryani freshly cooked with few hours of farm-to-fork meat, has launched first-of-its kind, unique state of art unmanned takeaway ordering experience centre in Kolattur, Chennai. Touted to be the India’s 1st and a unique experience for Biryani Lovers, the process itself promises to be as simple as it is unique. Now Customers with Biryani hunger pangs can just walk in and not only satiate their hunger but experience a fast and amazing ordering experience. Just place your order on a 32” attractive and legible Display - Make payment by card or UPI - Watch the countdown timer - and Bingo! collect your popped-out freshly packed Order. All just in a jiffy. No Waiting and no one to talk to and explain. Just order and walk or drive away with your favourite Biryani to enjoy.

Started in 2020, BVK Biryani had lived up to its promise of maintaining the freshness of the cut though it was by far the most challenging factor in the restaurant business. The unique taste of their premium Wedding style Biryani comes from their secret mix of spices and ingredients which are ground in-house everyday as per requirements. Nothing is pre-bought and stored. The Biryani continues to be served in eco-friendly reusable tin containers. True to their promise, the Company has now scaled up to offer 60 minute delivery across Chennai and hopes to further scale up to 30 min delivery in days to come. Ordering can be done online by either booking on their website www.thebvkbiryani.com or from their app “The BVK Biryani” available on google play and IOS app store. Orders can also be placed on Swiggy and Zomato food ordering apps.

Future Plans

The three-year-old biryani-centric food start-up, has raised the bar once again by its twin announcements. Launching the India’s first unmanned Takeaway Ordering facility and scaling up to offer 60 min guaranteed delivery for all orders on its homegrown BVK App. According to its Founder & CEO Mr.Faheem S the company has plans to launch 12 such centers across Chennai and later scale up its operations pan India. Website: https://www.thebvkbiryani.com/

Disclaimer : The Company’s claim of India’s 1st manless takeway is based on internal survey findings. Existing current stores in the market having similar facility are either a vending machine (with pre-filled packed food & beverages which are replenished later ) or an ordering kiosk supported by manned takeaway counters. Unmanned man-less takeaway with minimum engagement at the user’s end and a concealed backend facility delivering fresh and hot food in real time is one of its kind in India. This claim is based on an honest extensive internal study and research in the absence of any credible published data. It is therefore subject to any findings to the contrary which might surface later and is not aimed at misleading the public or discrediting any brand or facilities in existence.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”