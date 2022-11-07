IISc Bangalore Online PG Advanced Certification Course in AI & MLOps: Check Course Highlights

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is one of the top public universities in Bangalore, India, ranking at #155 as per QS World University Rankings 2023. The university will now be offering a PG Advanced Certification Course in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning Operations (MLOps). Machine Learning has recorded nearly 10X growth in the last five years, making it a popular career choice.

The PG Level Advanced Certification Program in AI and MLOps is being offered by TalentSprint, an ed-tech platform, and IISc Bangalore. The program has been introduced as a learning model for tech professionals to learn how to build and deploy AI/ML models at large.

The certification program will be facilitated by IISc’s Centre for Continuing Education (CCE). CCE delivers courses that are specifically designed to meet the requirements of various target groups.

Through this program, participants will get practical experience in designing an end-to-end Machine Learning production system. They will also learn how to:

Build data pipelines

Establish data lifecycle

Apply techniques to manage modeling resources

Use analytics to handle ML models

Implement feature engineering

Deliver deployment pipelines for model serving

This course is distributed across 8 modules that extend over a 9-month executive program and get concluded by a campus visit to IISc, Bangalore. A team of leading researchers and experts led by Professor Deepak Subramani and Professor Sashikumaar Ganesan will be conducting the classes.

The program has been designed by professionals holding at least two years of work experience and are currently working in the domain of AI/ML, Data Science, DevOps, Software development, and IT Ops. The course pedagogy includes case studies, live interactive sessions, hands-on labs, mini-projects, and capstone projects supported by IISc faculty and industry experts.

The Advanced Certification program offered by IISC Bangalore is an excellent opportunity for working professionals offering a pool of resources and certifications. The highlights of the course are:

Certificate of Completion

Campus Visit of 3 Days

10 Months Duration Course

Course Videos

Recorded Videos

Reading Material

Module Assessment

Quizzes

Portfolio

Practice Laboratory

The PG Level Advanced Certification program in AI and MLOps is the first comprehensive AI and MLOps program to be offered in India. The objective of this course is to impart knowledge about building and deploying AI/ML models at scale. It offers a plethora of opportunities and skills for the students:

Deep Learning Course

Learning how to design AI/ML models for development.

Identifying gaps in creating and scaling AI/ML models.

Evaluating and improving deployment

Offers excellent career acceleration opportunities to professionals.

Understanding AI and MLOps from behind the scenes and using tools.

Portfolio Building

Interactive Sessions

The course fee for the PG-level advanced certification program by IISc Bangalore for Indian students is INR 4,00,000 and for others, it is $5,500. The fees should be paid via online mode.

An application fee of Rs 1,000 will be applicable along with a three-day IISc campus visit of Rs 6,000 per day, which is to be borne by participants. The program fee of Rs 3,50,000 will be applicable, however, candidates can pay it in a 12-month fee with zero per cent EMI.

“This is the first time such a comprehensive AI and MLOps program is being offered in India. Besides learning how to design AI/ML models for development, identify gaps in creating and scaling AI/ML models, and evaluate and improve deployment, this program will open up excellent career acceleration opportunities to professionals”, said Prof. Deepak Subramani, Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor in the Department of Computational and Data Sciences at IISc.

