C.R.I PUMPS wins prestigious National Energy Conservation for 8th consecutive year

January 31, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

Adding yet another feather to its cap, C.R.I. Pumps wins the National Energy Conservation (NEC) Award for the 8th time and 6th time in a row, demonstrating an unwavering dedication towards the environment and sustainable living by creating the most energy-efficient pumps and motors.

With energy conservation being a hotly discussed subject throughout the world, C.R.I. Pumps makes sure that it upholds its commitment to producing energy-efficient pumps. C.R.I. Pumps has sold the highest number of star rated pumpsets in India and installed 21 lakh pumpsets.

After receiving award from the Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Shri G. Selvaraj, Joint Managing Director C.R.I. and the proud recipient of the NEC Award, said, “C.R.I. has earned the renowned NEC Award for making the most energy-efficient pumps for the eighth time, enabling our country to adopt more environmentally friendly practices and promoting green revolution. I am overjoyed and happy to announce that this is our sixth consecutive year receiving this honour. The company is grateful to the Ministry of Power of the Government of India for recognising our efforts in saving energy. And, on behalf of the company, I would like to express our gratitude to our FLUDYN R&D Division engineers, as well as every Distributor, Dealer, Staff and Stakeholder, for bringing out the best in us. “

To highlight a few of the company’s recent projects, C.R.I. has supplied 45 Vertical Inline Pumps to the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research in Chennai, Turbine Pumps for Lift Irrigation to the Karnataka Project and Special pumps for Coal bed methane applications in North America.

As far as inter-state projects are concerned, the company has also installed submersible pumps for 11,500 schools in Uttar Pradesh along with accessories to ensure availability of proper drinking water systems in all respects of different Anganwadi, Primary schools in all districts of the that state under UPPCL (Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited).

C.R.I. is one of the few companies that invest heavily in Internet of Things (IoT) enabled Smart Pumps to save environmental resources and has so far supplied over 1,00,000 energy-efficient IoT enabled pumpsets & Solar Pumps for diverse projects and installed more than 14,000 solar pumping systems across India. C.R.I. achieved a cumulative energy savings of 3,150 million units (kWh),thereby reducing 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions for the nation.. These pumps are controlled and monitored remotely through mobile phones or auto programmed devices, removing the need for any physical intervention.

Every year, C.R.I. serves 12 lakh customers and is committed to providing the best services possible through 1,500 service centres across the world.

About the Company:

C.R.I. ranks high among the world’s fastest-growing fluid management solution providers with a wide global presence. C.R.I. offers Pumps, Motors, IoT Drives & Controllers, Pipes, Wires & Cables, Solar Pumps and Controllers. The Group has a diversified range of 9,000 products in its portfolio and is among the few to manufacture 100 percent stainless steel pumps in the world. C.R.I. products are sold through 20,000 outlets across 120 countries backed by 1,500 service centres worldwide. The R&D division “FLUDYN ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY CENTRE” is equipped with cutting edge technology, and is recognised by the Ministry of Science & Technology. C.R.I. has been India’s top Exporter, winner of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) award 16 times and won National Energy Conservation (NEC) award 8 times.

C.R.I. products cater to diverse segments such as:

Water & Waste Water | Solar | Process Industries | Sewage & Effluent Treatment Plants | HVAC | Fire Fighting | Metal & Mining | Food & Beverage | Agriculture | Residential

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”